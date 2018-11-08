Neha Pendse is a social media sensation with 917,000 followers on photo-sharing platform Instagram. Her picture has already garnered 42,386 likes in a span of just 2 hours and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her fit body. Dressed in a Reebok pinkish peach sports bra, grey yoga pants and in pinkish- black sports shoes.

Neha Pendse, the former contestant of the ongoing controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 12. She rose to fame with her television show May I Come in Madam? and later on with Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Neha Pendse has taken social media by storm with her latest Instagram posts. In her latest picture television actress Neha Pendse is dressed in a Reebok pinkish peach sports bra, grey yoga pants and in pinkish- black sports shoes. She has captioned her picture- Step by step, inch by inch, one day at a time. In the picture, she is also thanking her gym trainer Pradeep Bhatia for helping her with weight loss and inch loss.

Television beauty, Neha Pendse is a social media sensation with 917,000 followers on photo-sharing platform Instagram. Her picture has already garnered 42,386 likes in a span of just 2 hours and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her fit body. She made her acting debut with Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin and Daag: The fire in 1999. On the work front, Neha Pendse has featured in Sab TV show Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double and Sony Entertainment show Entertainment Ki Raat in 2018. Check out her fitness regime here:

