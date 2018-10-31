Neha Pendse photos: Neha Pendse, the former contestant of ongoing Bigg Boss season 12, has shared photos from the screening of a web-series produced by ALT Balaji, a subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. In the photos, she is wearing what appears to be a side-slit dress by Stylesplash.in, designed by Richa Ranawat.

Neha Pendse photos: Neha Pendse, the former contestant of ongoing Bigg Boss season 12, has shared photos from the screening of a web-series produced by ALT Balaji, a subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. In the photos, she is wearing what appears to be a side-slit dress by Stylesplash.in, designed by Richa Ranawat. The TV actor is looking simply breathtaking in the photos. The photographs have garnered likes in thousands within hours of its sharing. In the caption, she wrote it is the last night for the screening of yet another wacky ALT Balaji series.

She has also shared a photograph with her former co-star Vipul Roy from Sab TV show Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double. It was like a reunion for the notorious star, who has appeared in a number of big TV shows. Her elimination from Bigg Boss 12 was a huge shock for the audience as she has a huge fan following. There are speculations that she might again enter the Bigg Boss house as wild card entry. When she entered the Bigg Boss house, she appeared to be a sensible person, but then she got lost in house politics which resulted in her early eviction.

Meanwhile, take a look at the post shared by the diva that has been grabbing a number of eyeballs.

