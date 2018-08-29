Bollywood beauty Neha Sharma has set hearts racing with her latest bikini pics on Instagram that have 5 million followers and critics. The sultry goddess is not only ruling Instagram but also Bollywood. Sharma has been in demand since her debut in 2010 in Crook. Though she’s not been seen in many movies, the ones she does are big and blockbusters. And when she’s not doing any movie, she’s seen modelling, making television appearances and setting fire on Instagram.

Neha Sharma’s latest photoshoot for Maxim Magazine India elicited rave comments by her fans. While the young diva posts a lot of her sexy bikini photos, this one in black lingerie is breaking the internet. Neha has become a sex symbol in India, and the Maxim photoshoot has provided her the perfect platform to reach new audiences.

More pictures of Neha Sharma in Bikini

My heart wells up with immense gratitude as I write this post. I want to thank every single person who's given me so much love over the years! A big big thank you to all my fans who have stood by me through everything ! Your faith and belief is what has driven me to work harder and stay strong and infact get stronger/fitter. Thank you @ant_pecs for sweating it out at the gym with me every single day to achieve what we have for this shoot in particular, and towards a life of fitness.Thank you @maxim.india for pushing me to do this and @nicksaglimbeni for keepin it real and just lovely ! Thank you to @rosbelmonte and @marcepedrozo for makeup and hair..@khyatibusa for the 👙and the entire team who worked on this 🙏🏻🙏🏻

A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial) on

#throwback to the @fhmindia shoot which let me paint the canvas and me 😂

A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial) on

Watch Neha Sharma workout:

