Neha Sharma is the naughtiest at the sets, claims Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh who is all set to release his much-awaited album titled Roar. While Bollywood diva took to her official Instagram handle to share some cute selfies with Udta Punjab actor, Diljit revealed the release date of Gulabi Pagg song from Roar album.

We all get excited when our superstars do something out of the box. Be it Saif Ali Khan making his digital debut with Sacred Games or the latest one to add to the list, Neha Sharma. You must be thinking what is so special that Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 actor is up to. Well, the Bollywood beauty who made the audience go crazy with her amazing performance in Youngistan despite the film not able to garner good digits, she was loved and adored by the critics.

Talking about the upcoming project of Diljit Dosanjh, Neha Sharma will be shaking a leg with the Pollywood superstar who made the world go gaga and hit the dance floor with some amazing, melodious songs. The Jatt and Juliet star who made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab starring Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, is all set to release his another album titled Roar. The first song of the Roar album is expected to release tomorrow i.e. November 26. Meanwhile, take a look at the adorable photos that were shared by Neha Sharma to tease her 5.7 million followers on Instagram today i.e. November 25.

Not just that, Diljit Dosanjh too took to his official handle to let his 5.4 million fans know how naughty Neha is. Both stars shared selfies with each other that garnered thousands of likes within hours. Apart from Gulabi Pagg, Diljit Dosanjh’s Roar album will also have Fashion, Sahnewal, Punjab, Mel Gel, Lottu Dil, Thug Life, Raula Pey Jana, Gal Baat and Jatti Speaker songs.

