Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum actor Neha Sharma's latest workout video and pictures on Instagram will surely make you hit the gym. Like many Bollywood divas, Neha also posts extensively on social media. Earlier some big Bollywood celebrities posted their workout video under the hashtag #HumFitTohIndiaFit.

Her first debut Bollywood film was Mohit Suri's Crook, winch appeared in the year 2010

Model and Hindi film actor Neha Sharma shared recently some amazing videos and pictures of her intense workout on Instagram, which can be extremely motivating for all of those who are trying their level best to fit. In the video which was seen doing jumps, which can be quite stimulating for the body, as it is the best cardio exercise. The video has a caption on it, which read, “crushed it.”

The gorgeous lady was fist seen in Telugu film Chirutha, released in 2007. Her first debut Bollywood film was Mohit Suri’s Crook, winch appeared in the year 2010. Neha gained limelight after she was seen in Teri Meri Kahaani, directed by Kunal Kohli.

Meanwhile, as fitness has become the new life mantra, many Bollywood divas has opened e shared many great workout routine videos with their fans and flowers.

However, some of them were trolled for posting gym photos, such as Bigg Boss season 11 contestant Hina Khan and Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.

But most of them have resounded in the moat beautiful way, by avoiding online negativity and breaking the shackles, of ‘what to wear and where to post.’

