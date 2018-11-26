Neha Sharma Instagram video: Bollywood actress uploaded an intense workout on her official Instagram page on Monday. In the video, the hottie was seen doing really cool exercise for her lower stomach. The diva is quite active on social media, especially on her Instagram page and is popular for posting her workout video, photos.

With over 5.7 million followers on Instagram, Neha has proved that not just in Bollywood she is also way too popular on social media among her fans

Neha Sharma Instagram video: Bollywood actress Neha Sharma once again stunned her fans and followers on Monday, November 26, when she uploaded an intense workout on her official Instagram page. In the video, the hottie was seen doing really cool exercise for her lower stomach. Earlier the diva had posted many workout videos on her social media. Just like many other Bollywood queen, fitness is a very essential part of Neha’s life.

The Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 actress is a stunner when it comes posting pictures on social media, there remains no doubt that the hottie is considered among some of the best B-town divas. With over 5.7 million followers on Instagram, Neha has proved that not just in Bollywood she is also way too popular on social media among her fans.

In this post, which was again posted on her Instagram page, Neha is seen in a very sexy red dress floral dress while she beautiful flaunts her cleavage.

What added more beauty to the look was her very decent, elegant neckpiece and her subtle makeup. She reminds many that the beauty of floral never dies no matter how many new trends come into being.

In this video, Neha is seen doing an exercise which tones up the arms. In order to reduce weight, we often tend to ignore some of our body parts which require utmost attention. Among them are arms, Neha here sets an example for many!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More