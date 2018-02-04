Actress Neha Sharma who impressed one and all with her performances in films is doing rounds on internet for her hot and sizzling Instagram photos. The hot diva made her screen debut in 2007 Telugu Film Chirutha and her first Hindi film was Mohit Suri’s Crook which released in 2010. The celeb earned accolades and praise for her acting skills. Neha Sharma also became popular among her fans for the cameo appearance in Kunal Kohli’s Teri Meri Kahaani. The glam doll is one of the leading established actresses and she made herself as a commercial successful celeb of Bollywood.

Neha Sharma has worked in many successful movies including Teri Meri Kahaani, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2¸Youngistaan and her short film Kriti has gained critical recognition from movie critics. The stunning actress also aspires to launch her own clothing label. Neha Sharma shared her Instagram posts as she is enjoying some well earned free time. Apart from spending her spare time with friends, the gorgeous star took to Instagram to share her fun moments for the weekend. Scroll down to look at few of Neha Sharma’s hot, sexy, and most beautiful photos.

  

Neha Sharma in a white top looks mesmerising 

Neha Sharma goes bold to tease her fans

Neha Sharma in a black outfit stuns us

Neha Sharma has got all the charm to allure us

Neha Sharma in a bikini-clad avatar looks bold

Neha Sharma mesmerises us with her super sexy look

Neha Sharma flaunts her perfect shaped body

Neha Sharma in white looks amazing

 

Neha Sharma can make any man bend on his knees

Neha Sharma flaunts her body to make us go crazy for her

Neha Sharma in a black body-con stuns us

#InstaSize

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

Thank u @rahuljhangiani for yet another lovely shoot..

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

We shall never know all the good a smile can do❤️ thank you @rahuljhangiani for this..

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

Time for some throwback..coz hv been lazy to click new ones

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

Chilling on the beach…

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

#nature_lovers..trying to climb up some rocks..#beach #rocks #sunshine

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

Good night ppl…💋

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

Thanx @rahuljhangiani for this click..:)

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

 

For the girls with messy hair and thirsty hearts – Anonymous …..📸 @farrokhchothia

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

Morning by the beach..rise and shine #throwback #beach life

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

Current mood☕️☕️☕️

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

Fly me to the moon…✈️✈️#nomakeup #nofliter #clickaselfiewhenthelightisgreat

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

‪Birthday glow🌟🌟‬

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

You are truly joy😍😍

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

When your flight is royaly delayed..let's pose for pic in the meanwhile…✈️✈️

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

Kya dekhte ho…

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

Mmmmm…can't decide on the caption…any suggestions??

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

Since all guys hv been complaining about the light..here's a brighter one;)

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on

Nd…

A post shared by Neha Sharma (@nehasharmaofficial) on