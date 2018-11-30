Neha Sharma photos: When it comes to deep fashion sense, there are very few celebrities in the entertainment industry who can stand at a similar level with Neha Sharma. This reflects in her latest Instagram photo. Known for her activeness on the social media, the Bollywood actor has shared an adorable selfie of herself on the photo-sharing application. The photo, like all of her pictures, is unmissable and winning hearts of many on Instagram.

Neha Sharma photos: When it comes to deep fashion sense, there are very few celebrities in the entertainment industry who can stand at a similar level with Neha Sharma. This reflects in her latest Instagram photo. Known for her activeness on the social media, the Bollywood actor has shared an adorable selfie of herself on the photo-sharing application. The photo, like all of her pictures, is unmissable and winning hearts of many on Instagram. In the photo that has no caption, she is seen wearing a red crepe spaghetti strap bandeau crop top and it has garnered more than 2.5 lakh likes within hours of being posted to the popular social media app.

The comments section has been flooded with comments like gorgeous, beautiful and amazing. The actor has over 5.7 million followers on Instagram who miss no chance to get a glimpse of her. In recent times, the Bollywood diva has posted various photos and videos of her working out in the gym along with her sister Aisha. This reflects that both sisters are fitness freak and are setting major fitness goals on the internet.

Neha Sharma made her acting debut with Telugu film Chirutha, which was released in 2007. Have a look at some of the pictures shared by Neha Sharma on her official Instagram handle:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More