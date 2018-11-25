Bollywood diva Neha Sharma is setting the Internet on fire for all the good reasons. The Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 actor is a stunner no doubts for that and is also considered among some of the best B-town actors. With over 5.7 million followers on Instagram, Neha proves that besides finding her nice in Bollywood, she has also garnered a huge online following.

Bollywood diva Neha Sharma is setting the Internet on fire for all the good reasons. The Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 actor is a stunner no doubts for that and is also considered among some of the best B-town actors. With over 5.7 million followers on Instagram, Neha proves that besides finding her nice in Bollywood, she has also garnered a huge online following. Neha barely misses a chance to share her new looks from the upcoming magazine covers and film sets with the fans. A couple of hours ago, the beauty shared a new photo via her Instagram handle and her fans just can’t get over it.

Donning a skimpy white lingerie, the diva is looking too hot to handle. Adding to her killer hotness is her way of looking at the camera that has taken the oomph quotient to another level. The picture has garnered over 326,248 likes so far while the comment section is pouring up with compliments for the beauty. Before we say much about her looks that totally worth complimenting, take a look at the picture:

Isn’t that just a striking picture? We bet you just can’t take your eyes off the remarkable diva. On a professional front, Neha will soon be seen grooving with Diljit Dosanjh. Besides this, the actor keeps sharing her picture on social media and here are some of her sizzling photos that have been driving millions crazy. Take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More