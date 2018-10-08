Bhojpuri actor Neha Shree, who is known as the box office queen of both Bhojpuri and Rajasthani film industry, has become a social media sensation. With over 45,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram, Neha Shree is one of the most active actresses on social media and keeps treating her fans with her sexy and cute photos.

Bhojpuri actor Neha Shree, who is known as the box office queen of both Bhojpuri and Rajasthani film industry, has become a social media sensation. With over 45,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram, Neha Shree is one of the most active actresses on social media and keeps treating her fans with her sexy and cute photos. In the latest post, we see Neha Shree posing with her dog. What makes the photo even cuter is her pout with that stunning pink lipstick. Her eye makeup is to die for and the photo has received thousands of likes within no time.

She is not only one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry but is also called Rajasthani queen all thanks to her massive fan following.

She has worked in a number of Bhojpuri and Rajasthani films such as Laadla, Sajna Mangiya Sajai Da Hamar, Rani Hum Ho Gaini Tohar, among many others. Her photos and videos go viral in no time and her latest Instagram photo is just too hot to handle and is making her fans go crazy!

