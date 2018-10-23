Nehha Pendse photos: After winning hearts in Bigg Boss 12, TV actor Nehha Pendse is surprising the audience with her gorgeous photos from her latest photoshoot. Shared on her official Instagram account, Nehha is looking breathtaking in the photos. Donning a black crop top with cream ruffled mini-skirt, Nehha is making a beautiful style statement.

Nehha Pendse photos: Rose to fame with her successful stint in Life Ok’s show May I Come In Madam, Nehha Pendse is one of the most loved and adored personalities of Indian Television. As she entered controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 12, bets were placed that Nehha could be one of the finalists of the show owing to her massive fanbase and charming personality. Thus, her elimination from the show came as a huge shock for the audience. However, despite the setback, the diva is in no mood to bring her spirits down and her latest photos are proof.

As a pleasant surprise for her fans and followers, Nehha took to her official Instagram account on October 22 to share photos from her latest photoshoot in which she looks absolutely gorgeous. Donning a floral black crop top with a cream ruffled mini skirt and black boots, Neha amped up her look with minimal makeup and soft curls.

Looking at the photo, one can assert that the highlight of the photo is Nehha’s radiating smile that almost seems infectious. In a follow up photo, the diva can be seen softly gazing into the camera, making her fans go gaga over her look.

With 1, 16, 539 likes, the photos are getting immense love from her fans and followers. The comment section under the photo has also been bombarded with compliments appreciating her good looks and asking her to come back in Bigg boss soon as a wild card entry.

Have a look at Nehha Pendse’s beautiful photos:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More