Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Marriage Photos and Videos: Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh finally tied the knots on October 24. The couple took pheras in a Gurudwara in Delhi and got married in a traditional Sikh wedding. The catchphrase ‘ Nehu Da Vyah’ had taken social media by a storm. Many speculated it as a publicity stunt but it is very much real. Two days after the release of their romantic song ‘Nehu Da Vyah’, which has now garnered over 5 million views on YouTube, photos from Neha and Rohanpreet’s mehendi and haldi ceremony have surfaced online earlier yesterday.

The singer-duo got married in presence of family members and close friends. Neha Kakkar officially posted the wedding pictures on her official social media. The newly wedded colour-coordinated as well for their big day. Neha looked dead gorgeous in glittery dupatta over her suit while Rohanpreet wore a sherwani.

As per reports, the reception will be held on October 26 in Punjab. Many singers from the Punjabi music industry are speculated to have attended the wedding in Delhi. Watch the viral wedding pictures surfacing online here.

If sources are to be believed some of Neha and Rohan’s friends who have attended the wedding include Urvashi Dholakia, Baani Sandhu and Jassi Lohka. The couple had created quite a stir sharing their photos from the mehendi and haldi ceremonies on social media rubbishing rumours of it a hoax.