Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are slated to tie the knot this weekend. To raise the excitement among her fans for her wedding, the singer has shared photos from her haldi ceremony.

The catchphrase ‘ Nehu Da Vyah’ is taking social media by a storm. What initially seemed like a publicity stunt for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s song ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ is actually turning out to be a real affair. Two days after the release of their romantic song ‘Nehu Da Vyah’, which has now garnered over 5 million views on YouTube, photos from Neha and Rohanpreet’s mehendi and haldi ceremony have surfaced online, making everyone finally believe that the singer-duo is tying the knot.

In one of the photos, Neha can be seen sitting on a couch and getting her mehendi done. In another, she is posing with Rohanpreet and her family, who are all dressed in yellow attires. With the mehendi and haldi ceremony almost done, it seems like the big day is not too far.

Recalling the day Rohanpreet proposed to her, Neha shared photos from the day Rohanpreet proposed to her and he made her meet his parents. Reports are rife that Neha and Rohanpreet will get married this weekend in a close-knit affair in Delhi and eventually host a reception in Punjab for family and friends.

Reacting to their wedding reports, Aditya Narayan, who hosted the latest season of Indian Idol judged by Neha Kakkar, questioned whether she is really getting married since he has not received any wedding invitation. He further asked whether it is possible for someone to meet and marry in a month since Neha is no giddy headed teenager. Nobody has made any statement about the supposed wedding and he really hopes that is actually happening.

Meanwhile, Neha’s ex boyfriend and actor Himansh Kohli told another news portal, if Neha is actually getting married then he is happy for her. Amid the confusion, reports quoted Neha’s undisclosed friend saying that the Rohanpreet rumour is just as phony as Aditya Narayan marriage hoax. He/she further questioned why Neha allows herself to be a part of such ‘cheap publicity gimmicks’