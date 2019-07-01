Author Neil Gaiman's bestselling graphic novel Sandman, published under DC Comics is to get a live-action adaptation through Netflix. Read the article to know more.

Popular graphic novel author Neil Gaiman’s bestselling comic Sandman will be getting its very own Netflix series. The original comic was published by DC Comics under the imprint of Vertigo. Although the deal is yet to be confirmed, Netflix has reportedly signed a huge financial deal with Warner Bros. for the rights to the character.

Neil Gaiman has recently been at the forefront with many of his works being adapted to the small screen this year. Among these is the popular Amazon Prime show American Gods whose second season has recently been aired. Apart from this, Good Omens, which was co-written by Gaiman was also adapted as a miniseries. This series too proved to be quite successful.

Now the author is looking to expand his success by giving audiences a live-action adaptation his bestselling DC comic Sandman, consisting of 75 issues which ran from a period of 1989 to 1996. The story follows the lead character Dream, also known as Morpheus (not to be confused with the Matrix character of the same name), who is one among seven Endless.

The story has a dark theme and explores a ton of fantasy elements through the experiences of its main character. The comic is also brilliantly riddled with dark humor.

The original graphic novel is a masterpiece, garnering a well-deserved spot as New York Times Bestseller. This is a monumental task for a comic with the only others joining this status being Alan Moore’s Watchmen and Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns which came out in 1986.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App