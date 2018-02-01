After playing negative roles in films like Golmaal Again, Johnny Gaddar and Saat Khoon Maaf, Neil Nitin Mukesh revealed that he is glad to have carved out a niche for himself. He added that while opting for a film, he does not look at whether the character is positive or negative, he just looks that whether the character will impact on the screen or not. The actor will be essaying the role of a villain once again in his upcoming film Saaho, sharing the screen space with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

"So it doesn't make difference to me. As an actor, I feel you need to have conviction when you go out there. At least, I am glad that in the aspect of negative roles, I have carved niche for myself." Neil attended Atharva Foundation's special initiative to pay tribute to the Indian armed forces, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as well as Vikram Gokhale, Aftab Shivdasani, Kapil Dev, Madhur Bhandarkar and Rohini Hattangadi here on Wednesday. Neil also spoke about his upcoming film 'Saaho', a multi-lingual film starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Neil once again plays a negative character.

“‘Saaho’ is shaping up really well. We are now preparing for action sequences of ‘Saaho’. Sujeeth is very good. He is only 26 years old but is a brilliant director. I gained weight for ‘Saaho’ but now I have to reduce that. I am finding it a bit difficult. But I think that transformation will be fun,” he said. On Atharva Foundation’s initiative where dignitaries felicitated some Indian soldiers and their families, Neil said: “I am grateful that Sunil Rane and Atharva Foundation invited me for this initiative. As an actor, I can only say that there is lot of difference between real and reel life and because of these people (Indian soldiers), we are living happily and beautifully.”

Asked if he would like to play an army man in a film, Neil said: “Why not? It is not because the fact that I will get an opportunity to hold the gun or wear the uniform of an army officer, but if any filmmaker offers me role of an army man, then I would love to do it only to honour those people, who fought for us.” Apart from ‘Saaho’, Neil will also be seen in ‘Firrkie’, along with Kay Kay Menon, Karan Singh Grover and Sandeepa Dhar.