Saaho: 7 Khoon Maaf actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently opened up about his costar Prabhas from his upcoming film Saaho. He revealed that while he was shooting in Abu Dhabi, Prabhas got gifts for his pregnant wife. Read the entire details below–

Saaho: After creating a buzz with Baahubali: The Conclusion, Telugu superstar Prabhas is all set to conquer the hearts with his next action thriller film Saaho. The film is helmed by Sujeeth and will hit the silver screens on August 30. In the film, Prabhas shares the screens with Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Some hours back, the makers of the film released the trailer, which further incited the audience for the film.

Recently, in an interview, Neil Nitin Mukesh opened up about her costar Prabhas and revealed that he loves Prabhas and he is a darling. He further said that Prabhas is a down-to-earth person and tries to keep his costars very comfortable. He also said that while shooting, Prabhas gave Neil full chance to expand and explore more about his character Jai.

He further revealed that, while he was shooting for some action sequences in Abu Dhabi, his pregnant wife visited him. When Prabhas went to know about his wife, he came to his room and got many gifts for his wife.

Neil and his wife Rukmini got blessed with a baby girl on September 20, 2018, and together both of them named their daughter–Nurvi Neil Mukesh. Some time back, Shraddha Kapoor also opened up about Prabhas and revealed that he is sweetest and loveliest of all. She also said that Prabhas kept full care of her while shooting and the producers of the film further helped him to make her comfortable.

Talking about the film, Saaho is among the highly anticipated films which also features Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi and Aditya Srivastava in supporting roles. Further, Jacqueline Fernandez will also appear in a guest appearance in an item song. Saaho is among the most expensive films which is produced on the budget of Rs 300 crore.

