Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay Mukesh on Thursday welcomed their first child into the world, a report said. The couple was blessed with a baby girl at around 3:30 pm, however an official confirmation from the family has not come yet. The actor’s wife gave birth to their first child at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. Earlier in April, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor announced Rukmini’s pregnancy with an adorable photo. Earlier during an interview, he had told that he is very excited to start the new phase in their life.

Neil had also stated that the family is okay with a baby girl or baby boy as long as the baby is healthy. In 2017, Neil and Rukmini tied the knot in Udaipur. They had an arranged marriage and it was quite a big fat Indian wedding.

On a professional front, Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Saaho is all to hit the big screens. Neil is playing an antagonist in the film opposite Baahubali star Prabhas. Saaho is a bilingual film is about to release. Before this, Neil was last seen in the Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu

Earlier in the week, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second child. The couple named their child as Zain Kapoor. Recently, Mira attended the special screening of Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chaalu.

