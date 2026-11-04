‘Neither Has Gautam’: Kanika Kapoor Breaks Silence On Separation, Reveals Whether A Third Person Was Involved In Her Marriage

The singer Kanika Kapoor has put an end to the speculations regarding the reason behind her breakup from the businessman Gautam Hathiramani by stating that none of them was involved with anyone during their marriage. She also debunked any speculations about her refusal to stay at Lagos leading to the end of their relationship.

Kanika Kapoor made the decision of parting ways from Gautam Hathiramani on November 3, which marked the end of their four-year marriage. In her statement released on her Instagram story, she explained that the decision was taken after considering all the aspects and requested everyone to respect their privacy going forward.

In her interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kanika clarified some speculations behind her separation from Gautam Hathiramani. Asked about the possibility of another person being involved, she said, “I have not found anybody else, and to the best of my knowledge, neither has Gautam.” She also spoke about how quickly women are blamed when marriages fall apart, particularly in response to claims circulating about her relationship.

What Did Kanika Kapoor Say About The Lagos Speculation?

Reports surrounding the couple’s separation suggested that differences over living arrangements may have played a role, with Gautam based in Lagos for work. Kanika rejected the suggestion that she did not want to move there.

“To say that I did not want to stay in Lagos is not true, and it’s so typical – that when a marriage falls apart, the first person to be blamed is the woman – which is unfair,” she said.

Kanika’s clarification comes amid public discussion about the reasons behind the couple’s decision. However, she has not disclosed the private circumstances that led to their separation. She also underlined that outsiders cannot fully understand what happens within a marriage, saying, “Only two people in a marriage know what exactly transpires between them.”

Kanika Kapoor Calls It Her Second Divorce

The singer also spoke about the emotional weight of the separation, acknowledging that this is her second experience of a marriage ending. “For me, this is my second time for a divorce and that brings its own grief and disappointment,” she said.

Kanika was previously married to London-based doctor Raj Chandok. The couple married in 1998 and separated in 2012. They have three children together: Aayana, Samara and Yuvraaj. She married Gautam in London on May 20, 2022. The two had known each other for around 15 years before getting married. Their wedding ceremony was attended by family members, with Kanika’s children also taking part in the celebrations.

Despite the separation, Kanika said she hopes her future interactions with Gautam remain amicable. She is currently in Mumbai, where she is working on three projects while also looking after her children.

Kanika Kapoor And Gautam Hathiramani Announced Separation After Four Years

In fact, the news came to light when Kanika posted about the separation on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. Her message was: “Dear friends and family, after much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future. I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Love, Kanika.”

As far as the causes of such an important decision and the legal part of the story is concerned, there have been no additional comments made by the actress. However, it seems that right now, Kanika has decided to share the speculation about her marriage but not the details of her separation. She is against making assumptions about another person or about her desire to leave the city.

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