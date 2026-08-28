Nepal Floods: 37 Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims From Maharashtra Rescued; China Issues Level-IV Alert

Thirty-seven pilgrims from Maharashtra, who were returning after completing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, were stranded in Saga, Tibet following flash floods in Tibet and Nepal. However, the prompt intervention of Maharashtra government, all 37 pilgrims safely departed from Saga at 6 am on August 28 for Kathmandu via the Nyalam checkpoint.

The pilgrims, who are from Thane, Pune, Alibaug, Raigad and Dombivli, had undertaken the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra along with Pramod Kene of the Jai Girnari Trust in Alibaug. The pilgrims got stranded in Saga while returning from the pilgrimage. Since their return flight from Kathmandu was scheduled for 2 pm on August 29, reaching Kathmandu on time was crucial.

Stranded Pilgrims information reached Maha govt

Members of the group, Nitin Shirke and Rakesh Jitekar, conveyed the information about their difficult situation in Saga to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through BJP state president Ravindra Chavan.

As soon information reached govt, CM Fadnavis took immediate action and directed officials to provide the necessary assistance. The Maharashtra government subsequently initiated urgent correspondence and coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs for their safe return. The Ministry of External Affairs also promptly extended the necessary assistance and cooperation.

As a result, all 37 pilgrims begun their safe journey from Saga to Kathmandu. Expressing relief at receiving timely assistance during the crisis, the pilgrims thanked the Maharashtra government and the Ministry of External Affairs for their support.

So far, the devastating flash floods in Nepal have claimed the loves of 469 people. Around 1,545 others have been rescued. Meanwhile, 288 Indian nationals are still untraceable with rescue teams continuing the search in areas hit by the catastrophic flooding. According to Nepal Police, 63 Indians working at the Trishuli-I project have been rescued. But 28 police personnel remain missing in the floods. The flash floods hit the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26 and sent waster, sediment and boulders through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.