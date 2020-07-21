Even when theatres are in lockdown, Kangana keeps finding ways to stay in the news. In an old interview clip, she can be seen as downplaying privilege and nepotism.

Kangana spoke about the conspiracies surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide in a recent interview. The National award-winning actress also talked about how the lobbies have involved in Sushant’s death.

According to her, Nepotism and production houses of YRF and Dharma are the reason Sushant took the fatal step.

The Queen actress also targeted actresses like Swara Bhaskar and Taapssee Pannu and called them B-Grade actresses.

As the interview clips go viral, her supporters lauded her for her straightforward attitude and for saying the truth.

Many people criticized her for using the tragic demise of a fellow actor for her agenda, with whom she had the least connection with when he was alive.

Some people have also been circulating old videos of Kangana in public events. In those videos, she can be seen downplaying privilege and nepotism, when it comes to getting success in Bollywood.

"The point of modern propaganda isn't only to misinform or push an agenda. It is to exhaust your critical thinking, to annihilate truth." – Garry Kasparov pic.twitter.com/xys0f5Fu9A — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) July 21, 2020

In India Today 2012 Conclave, she said that it doesn’t matter where you come from, and once your film releases it’s up to the audience.

In this clip, she is praising Mahesh Bhatt, who had launched her with Gangster while currently, she is in opposition with all the Bhatts.

When journalist Rahul Kanwal asked Kangana how hard it was to succeed in an industry without a godfather, she gave a very diplomatic reply.

The truth is, it doesn’t matter. It’s hard to get that first break but once the film releases, it’s up to the audiences and so many have been rejected, no matter where they have come from- mountains, like her, or from California, Kangana answered.

