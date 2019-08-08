Nerkonda Paarvai: Ajith Kumar starrer Nerkonda Paarvai: was released today. The movie is the Tamil remake of Bollywood legal drama Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan in the main role. Here are 5 things to know about social thriller.

Nerkonda Paarvai: Much-anticipated social thriller Nerkonda Paarvai was released today. The movie has been directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. It features Ajith Kumar in the main role. The movie has got positive reviews so far from fans and film critics. It is expected that the movie will set the box office on fire and will collect huge amount of money at the box office.

Check out 5 things about the social drama:

1. Nerkonda Paarvai is the remake of Bollywood legal drama Pink. The movie has been remade in Tamil starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role-playing the character of the lawyer which was played by Amitabh Bachchan.

2. Apart from Ajith, the movie features Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in lead roles and Rangaraj Pandey and Adhik Ravichandran is other roles. Vidya Balan and Kalki Kochin will be seen giving guest appearances in the movie.

3. The movie has been produced by Boney Kapoor and according to him, it was his wife late Sri Devi’s wish which he has fulfilled after producing the movie. In fact, she wanted Ajith to play the character of the lawyer. The audience are saying its hi best performance so far.

4. The film’s soundtrack is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja under the label Zee Music Company.

5. The plot of the movie revolves around 3 girls who live independently and gets involved in a horrific incident. Their neighbour who is a lawyer helps them to come out of it. Watch the movie for a detailed story.

The Tamil drama is expected to perform well at the silver screens as the movie has a strong storyline. On the work front, Ajith was last seen in Viswasam which collected a decent amount of money.

