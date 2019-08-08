Nerkonda Paarvai audience and celebrity reaction: One of the biggest superstars of Tamil cinema, Ajith Kumar is back on the silver screens with his latest release Nerkonda Paarvai. A remake of 2016 Bollywood hit film Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai is directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Along with Thala Ajith, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang and Vidya Balan in key roles. As the film hits the screens today, the excitement among fans is on an all time high.
Coupled with Ajith’s massive popularity, Nerkonda Paarvai is also benefitting from positive word of mouth, favorable reviews from critics and original film Pink’s success. While fans throng the theatres to support their favourite superstar, #NerKondaPaarvaiFdfs is also trending on Twitter. Speaking about the film, film trade analyst Girish Johar has said on Twitter that a good weekend is on cards for Nerkonda Paarvai due to good reviews and excellent viewers feedback.
Film critic Kaushik LM has said that Thala Ajith is a delight to watch in second half with his powerful baritone, superb dialogue delivery and arresting screen presence. In several videos going viral on social media, fans can also be seen dancing in the theatres to celebrate Thala Ajith’s film release.
Ahead of the film’s release, Film producer Boney Kapoor tweeted that he has managed to fulfill his wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream. He added that it could not have been possible without the support of Ajith Kumar, H Vinoth, the entire cast and crew. Furthermore, Boney Kapoor concluded the note by saying that he will always cherish this.