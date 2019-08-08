Nerkonda Paarvai audience and celebrity reaction: It is a moment of celebration for Thala Ajith's fans as his much-awaited film Nerkonda Paarvai has finally released today. Along with fans, Film critics and celebrities are all praises for the film.

Nerkonda Paarvai audience and celebrity reaction: One of the biggest superstars of Tamil cinema, Ajith Kumar is back on the silver screens with his latest release Nerkonda Paarvai. A remake of 2016 Bollywood hit film Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai is directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Along with Thala Ajith, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang and Vidya Balan in key roles. As the film hits the screens today, the excitement among fans is on an all time high.

Coupled with Ajith’s massive popularity, Nerkonda Paarvai is also benefitting from positive word of mouth, favorable reviews from critics and original film Pink’s success. While fans throng the theatres to support their favourite superstar, #NerKondaPaarvaiFdfs is also trending on Twitter. Speaking about the film, film trade analyst Girish Johar has said on Twitter that a good weekend is on cards for Nerkonda Paarvai due to good reviews and excellent viewers feedback.

Film critic Kaushik LM has said that Thala Ajith is a delight to watch in second half with his powerful baritone, superb dialogue delivery and arresting screen presence. In several videos going viral on social media, fans can also be seen dancing in the theatres to celebrate Thala Ajith’s film release.

Waa.. #Thala #Ajith is such a delight in all the 2nd half courtroom episodes. He just holds the show with his powerful baritone, superb dialog (Tamil and Eng) delivery and arresting screen presence.. Lion 👌👌 "No means No" 🔥🔥#NerkondaPaarvai #NerKondaPaarvaiFdfs — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) August 8, 2019

Watched the 4 am show of #NerkondaPaarvai today at Rohini. The air was electric. The fans were high on excitement and love for their Thala. I have never received such a warm welcome as the one I received this morning. — Shraddha Srinath (@ShraddhaSrinath) August 8, 2019

Wishing only success to the team of #NerKondaPaarvai A much needed content-film at this point in time. Kudos to #Ajith sir, #HVinoth and @BoneyKapoor sir for presenting it. 👍👍 #NKP — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) August 8, 2019

Best wishes to #Thala @BoneyKapoor sir #HVinoth my most fav @thisisysr and entire team of #NerKondaPaarvai

Guess this is the most needed film for today and it’s best when it’s coming from the best 💛 can’t wait to watch #NKP in screens frm today pic.twitter.com/y0Sq022jZd — Shanthnu Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) August 8, 2019

For the very first time we will be SOLD OUT for all the shows on a non holiday release 🔥#Thala Box Office Rage for #NerKondaPaarvai !!

Seriously didn't expected this, when the time is getting closer tickets are selling more faster. #NerkondaPaarvaiInRamCinemas — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) August 7, 2019

#NKP Girl @ShraddhaSrinath Got Emotional after Seeing the Response of FDFS of #NerKondaPaarvai 🤗🤗🤗🤗 She Moved With Tears after seeing response for her performance in movie 😊😊👍👍#NKPFestivalBegins #NerKondaPaarvaiFdfs pic.twitter.com/pjHgkyLKW3 — MADURAI AJITHFANS ᴺᴷᴾ™ (@AjithFCMadurai) August 8, 2019

#NerKondaPaarvai Must Watch Movie to all 👍

This time #Thala comes up with a strong message 🙌

And interval block scene 🔥#NerKondaPaarvaiFdfs 💥 — Manoj Kumar (@iammanoj_77) August 8, 2019

Stellar performance by every character in every frame … Well deserved action interval block with #ThalaAjith mass all the way !!!#NKPinRGBVettri #NerKondaPaarvaiFDFS — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) August 8, 2019

Dear thala Ajith, you have just found yourself a new bunch of admirers. This is a story that needs to be told – and my goodness, what a way to do it. Please go watch the film. #NerKondaPaarvaiFDFS pic.twitter.com/BUbWmrgstV — ƮɦąŁą ρµǥąƶ ᴺᴷᴾ (@ImPugazh) August 8, 2019

Ahead of the film’s release, Film producer Boney Kapoor tweeted that he has managed to fulfill his wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream. He added that it could not have been possible without the support of Ajith Kumar, H Vinoth, the entire cast and crew. Furthermore, Boney Kapoor concluded the note by saying that he will always cherish this.

I am truly blessed 9am IST today Premiere Show of @nerkondapaarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fullfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream It couldn’t have been possible without the support of #AjithKumar #HVinoth, entire cast & technicians. I shall always cherish this — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 6, 2019

