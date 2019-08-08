Nerkonda Paarvai: Nerkonda Paarvai the remake of a Bollywood film Pink today hit at the box office and with that Boney Kapoor also fulfilled the last wish of his wife Sridevi Kapoor. Boney today tweeted a heartfelt note thanking the actor Ajith Kumar, director H. Vinoth and the whole cast.

Nerkonda Paarvai: Sri Devi’s last wish Nerkonda Paarvai today hit the silver screens with a massive opening, and with that, her husband Boney Kapoor completed his promise to her. The film Nerkonda Paarvai is the remake of Bollywood film Pink, the movie adopted the same storyline with little change of cultural adaptation to hook the south audiences.

Boney Kapoor in many of his interviews revealed that Sri Devi always wanted that, the film Pink should be remade in Tamil version so that the message of women’s right can be spread all across the state. To which, Boney Kapoor faithfully did that, during the making of the film, Boney left no stone to make the movie a big hit with film director H. Vinoth, with this Boney wrote a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude towards actor Ajith Kumar, director H. Vinoth and the whole cast.

I am truly blessed 9am IST today Premiere Show of @nerkondapaarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fullfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream It couldn’t have been possible without the support of #AjithKumar #HVinoth, entire cast & technicians. I shall always cherish this — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 6, 2019

Nerkonda Paarvai showcases that when women say NO that truly means a NO, and men who pertain something else or thinks that girls who drink and lives their life on their own terms are easy to get or available. Tamil actor Ajith Kumar plays the role of a lawyer which Amitabh Bachan played it in Pink who fights for the women rights, whereas Shraddha Srinath as Taapsee Pannu. The filmmakers of Nerkonda Paarvai also arranged a world premiere day in Singapore which was held at Golden village cinema.

