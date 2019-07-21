Nerkonda Paarvai: The remake of Bollywood hit Pink titled Nerkonda Paarvai is all set to hit the box office soon. In a recent interview producer of the South Indian film, Boney Kapoor said that they have kept the soul of movie Pink intact and casting Ajith in Amitabh Bachchan's role was a good choice.

Nerkonda Paarvai: Filmmaker and late actor Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor is all set to get back to South Indian cinema with the remake of Bollywood blockbuster Pink. Ajith will be seen playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the remake titled Nerkonda Paarvai.

According to sources, Boney is quite certain about Ajith playing the main role in the movie. Also, Sridevi from the start wanted Boney to cast Ajith for this role. Boney said in an interview that he owes a lot to South Cinema in terms of his professional and personal life and its time to pay back with the best way possible.

The name of the movie Pink has been changed to Nerkonda Paarvai and the movie is slated to release on August 10. It is being directed by H. Vinoth and Boney tried his best to maintain the spirit and soul of the film. According to him, Ajith was the best choice to play this role in the movie and he fits into the role perfectly.

The original movie Pink was released in 2016. Apart from legendary actor Amitabh, the movie featured Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra, Angad Bedi, and Dhritiman Chatterjee in the main role. Pink or Nerkonda Paarvai is a social thriller film focusing on women’s rights and dignity. The plot of the movie revolves around three young women and how they are implicated in a crime. Later, a retired lawyer steps forward to help them clear their names.

