Nerkonda Paarvai, Boney Kapoor’s first inception into Tamil films: Actor Ajith Kumar is being starred in the remake of the 2016 hit thriller Bollywood Movie ‘Pink’, it was a social thriller movie written by Ritesh Shah which is now named as Nerkonda Paarvai in the Tamil remake. It would be the 105th film of Ajith’s magnificent career. Another actress who is going to do her Tamil movie debut is Vidya Balan, she is going to play the role of Ajith’s wife, which makes it a little different from the original movie ‘Pink’.

Nerkonda Paarvai makes a perfect title for the remake of the movie ‘Pink’ because the title comes from the popular poem ‘Padhumai Penn’which means Modern Women, who moves freely with head held up high and is confident enough to achieve what she wants to. Those who have watched the original movie Pink can connect with the title Nerkonda Paarvai. Pink is denoted as the color of women, but in contrast, it also denotes sexual violence against women.

Tapsee Pannu’s role is being played by Shraddha Srinath, while Amitabh Bachhan’s role is being played by Ajith Kumar in the Pink’s Tamil remake Nerkonda Paarvai.

This morning Boney Kapoor tweeted that he is blessed to fulfill Sridevi’s dream, which was to make Ajith do a Tamil film for the home production. The Tamil remake of Pink was suggested by Ajith itself. Jhanvi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor also shared the poster of the movie on her Instagram story and wrote that she can’t wait for her father’s first Tamil film.

I am truly blessed 9am IST today Premiere Show of @nerkondapaarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fullfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream It couldn’t have been possible without the support of #AjithKumar #HVinoth, entire cast & technicians. I shall always cherish this — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 6, 2019

