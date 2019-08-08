Nerkonda Paarvai box office prediction: Much awaited social thriller Nerkonda Paarvai was released today. The legal drama is the remake of Bollywood film Pink and is expected to perform well at the silver screens.

Nerkonda Paarvai box office prediction: Ajith Kumar starrer Nerkonda Paarvai was released today. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor the Tamil language legal drama film is a remake of Bollywood blockbuster Pink which was released in 2016. Nerkonda Paarvai features Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang in key roles Rangaraj and Pandey and Adhik Ravichandran in supporting role.

The Ajith starrer is expected to be a blockbuster and will be appreciated by Tamil fans because of the strong storyline. Nerkonda Paarvai is expected to set the box office on fire and collect a large amount of money at the ticket window. The original movie titled Pink featured Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Taapsee Pannu in main roles. Pink got positive reviews from fans and was critically acclaimed by film critics. In the remake, Ajith is seen playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan. The movie will witness guest appearances of Vidya Balan and Kalki Koechlin.

According to sources, producer of the movie Boney Kapoor told that his late wife Sri Devi always wanted Ajith to play this role and he’s making her wife’s dream come true. Ajith has given many big hits before and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens. As per reports, apart from this movie 11Tamil movies will be released in the coming weeks but makers have high hopes from Nerkonda Paarvai.

Respecting #Thala #Ajith 's Box Office Juggernaut #NerKondaPaarvai releasing on Aug 8th, 11 Tamil movies are releasing on prior week – Aug 1st and 2nd.. pic.twitter.com/sNgyWWz9Q6 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 28, 2019

Talking about the film, Nerkonda Paarvai or Pink is a social thriller. The plot of the movie revolves around three young girls who are self-sufficient and live independently in a city. Their life changes after one incident and their neighbour who is a retired lawyer helps them. Meanwhile, Ajith’s was last seen in Viswasam. The movie did a decent business at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App