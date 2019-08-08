Nerkonda Paarvai movie review: The much-anticipated Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the remake of 2016 Bollywood film Pink, has finally released this weekend. Directed by H. Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Vidya Balan, Andrea Tariang, Abirami Venkatachalam in key roles.

Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu’s film Pink is one of the most relevant films of Indian cinema. Released in 2016, the film received widespread acclaim from the audience as well as the critics and started a conversation on consent and women’s rights. While Pink remains etched to our memories, the film has now been remade in Tamil titled as Nerkonda Paarvai starring Ajith Kumar, Shraddha Srinath, Abirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang and cameos by Vidya Balan and Kalki Koechlin.

As the film hits the silver screens today, the film has received a thumbs up from the film critics stating that Thala Ajith has managed to hit the ball out of the park with this one. Take a look at what critics have to say about Nerkonda Paarvai-

Film critic Sreedhar Pillai in his review for FirstPost has given the film 3.5 stars. In the review, he has said that this is the first time in mainstream Tamil cinema that a top star asks the female protagonist in an open court if she is a virgin. With apt casting and well written dialogues, the film is engaging, topical and relevant. Director Vinoth has also taken some creative liberties to please the fans of Ajith. Overall, the film is touted as the superstar’s best works in recent times.

Giving the film 3.5 stars, Film critic Thinkal Menon writing for Times Of India has also praised the film. He has mentioned that gripping performances and en engaging screenplay on such a sensitive film make the film remain true to its original film. Along with Thala Ajith, the film boasts of an impressive performance by Shraddha. Meanwhile, Famita, Andrea and the boys deliver a neat performance.

Film critic Janani K writing for India Today has given the film 3.5 stars. In the review, the film critic has said that Nerkonda Parvaai is a faithful remake of Pink. While several scenes have been included to suit the stardom of Ajith, the filmmaker does not force them into the script. The superstar lets the other actors shine in the first half and tops it with a subtle performance in second half, making it one of the best performances of his career. Shraddha Srinath also shines as Meera Krishnan with a realistic portrayal of a helpless yet brave girl.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App