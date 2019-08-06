Nerkonda Paarvai: The makers of the much-anticipated film Nerkonda Paarvai recently arranged a special screening of the film in Chennai. Meanwhile, Gunday actor Arjun Kapoor also flew to Chennai to attend the screening event and was seen with many celebrities. Read the entire details here–

Nerkonda Paarvai: After the success of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s film The Pink, Boney Kapoor is gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated film Nerkonda Paarvai. The film is the remake of Hindi film Pink of 2016. The film features Ajith Kumar, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Vidya Balan in lead roles and Rangaeaj Pandey and Adhik Ravichandran in supporting roles. Recently, the makers of the film arranged a special screening of the film Nerkonda Paarvai for Kollywood celebrities in Chennai.

Interestingly, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor also flew to Chennai for the screening event of the film and was seen with Arun Vijay and other celebrities. Moreover, reports also reveal that Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is likely to do her Tamil debut with Ajith Kumar in his next project.

Talking about the film, Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Amitabh Bachchan, meanwhile Ashwin Rao, Arjun Chidambaram will play a negative role in the film Moreover, journalist Rangaray will do his debut with the film. The action-thriller is directed by H Vinith and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The film will hit the silver screens on August 8. Apart from screening, the makers also organized a world premiere in Singapore today at Golden village.

It seems that the fans are eagerly waiting for the film as it is already trending on Twitter. Moreover, fans from Singapore have already started sharing photos and screenshots of their tickets on Twitter. Moreover, the reservation for the film has also begun. In an interview, the director of the film revealed that the entire team has left no stone unturned for the film to make it a blockbuster hit. Moreover, the film will also mark as a Tamil debut for Vidya Balan as well as Kalki Koechlin.

Talking about the predictions, after considering the buzz around the film, it is expected that the film will earn Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore on its first day.

Join the World Premier of #NerKondaPaarvai with Actress @ShraddhaSrinath, 6th Aug at Singapore For Tickets

Golden Village Cinemas: https://t.co/mC8mrdlj2R @ 11:30 AM

Cathay Cineplexes: https://t.co/cOX5N5c1El @ 7:00 PM

Carnival Cinemas https://t.co/XVYSyFzTw4 @ 7:30 PM pic.twitter.com/KW5IuY1Rgs — Nerkonda Paarvai (@nerkondapaarvai) August 5, 2019

