Nerkonda Paarvai: Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai the remake of Bollywood film Pink is all set to release worldwide, on coming Thursday. Actor Shraddha Srinath reprises pink actor Taapsee Pannu in the film.

Nerkonda Paarvai which has Thala Ajith in the lead role is due to release on Thursday, August 8. A remake of Pink, the Tamil film will also star Shraddha Srinath. Srinath shared her on-set experience while shooting for the film. She spoke about how difficult it was for her to play the role of a woman who is molested, particularly in the scene where it is picturised. Srinath spoke of the pain she felt then in empathising with the plight of the victim. She said it is not just physical pain and is even more depressing. The actor shared how she prepared herself by imagining herself in place of molestation victims for playing her role.

Shraddha Srinath also suffered injuries during the shoot, there were scratches on her hands and legs after the shot. Also, she hasn’t watched Pink as she doesn’t want to be swayed by Taapsee Pannu’s performance. The actor spoke on how she felt inspired by Nirbhaya and could sense the trauma the December 16, 2012 gangrape victim underwent.

She said, during the shooting, she was thinking about Nirbhaya’s state of mind and poured everything into the shot. She recalled that while filming the molestation scenes, her co-stars were concerned for her but she still asked them to be in the skin of their characters and be rough, harsh.

In Pink, the story revolves around three young independent women who live in Faridabad. One of these three women is molested by a politician. Nobody takes up their case but a retired lawyer played by Amitabh Bachchan takes up their fight and wins.

In the Tamil remake, Shraddha Srinath reprises Taapsee Pannu’s role with Ajith Kumar playing the Bachchan role. Vidya Balan will do a cameo and Kalki Koechlin will be seen in the song Kaalam.

