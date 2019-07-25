Nerkonda Paarvai song: Thala Ajith's much-awaited film, Nerkonda Paarvai's song titled Agalaathey has been released on social media. A romantic track from the film features Vidya Balan and Thala Ajith. Vidya Balan and Thala Ajith look beautiful together.

In the video, Vidya Balan and Thala Ajith’s on-screen chemistry looks lovely as ever. It is a beautiful track which can convince you to keep on listening to the song repetitively. Helmed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai is the Bollywood official remake of PINK starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

An interesting detail about the movie which is in news is Nerkonda Paarvai’s length. It is 158.11 minutes long that is longer than the original Hindi version Pink which was just 135 minutes. H Vinoth made some significant changes to the original script.

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is making her debut in Tamil cinema. On being asked about her Tamil debut, she said that earlier she was quite reluctant to take up the project however later, she realised that Nerkonda Paarvai is the need of the hour down South.

In addition to this, Ajith seems to be having two action sequences, which were also absent in the Hindi movie. movie.

Nerkonda Paarvai is all set to release on August 8.

