Nerkonda Paarvai Song Vaanil Irul: The first single from superstar Thala Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai is finally out! The melodious song Vaanil Irul has been crooned by Dhee, penned by Uma Devi and bankrolled under the banner Zee Music. The beautiful melody, however, is a lyrical video but shows some important stills from the film.

The movie Nerkonda Paarvai is the remake of Bollywood hit movie Pink starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Helmed by H Vinoth produced by Boney Kapoor under the Zee Studios banner is a must watch and will surely keep you hooked till the very last minute!

Thala Ajith is one of the greatest superstars of the Tollywood industry who works predominantly in the south industry and started his career in 1990 with En Veedu En Kanavar. Ajith Kumar also known as Thala Ajith loves to experiment with scripts and accepts challenges with a big smile. The movie Nerkonda Paarvai has already started grabbing the headlines and the expectations out of this movie are quite high.

Check out the song Vaanil Irul here:

As per reports, the movie Nerkonda Paarvai will release in China, and if it does this movie will mark as Thala Ajith’s first film to release there. Apart from starring Ajith, the movie will also see Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Andrea Tariang.

Watch the trailer of the movie Nerkonda Paarvai here: The trailer has already crossed 12 million views.

Lets see what do the fans think about this single here:

#VaanilIrul – Simplistic Nature of the tune is the soul and strength of this song❤❤❤❤My dearmost @thisisysr delivered another gold for Ajith sir film!! A Mellifluous and Beautiful pathos with superb lyrics and apt & perfect voice..😍😍😘 Yuvan Never disappoints Thalafans😍😍 — பிரேம் (@Premkumar_R) June 27, 2019

Nice song which easily connects with the content of the movie. Lyrics are good by @Poet_Umadevi_3 and music as usual is rocking by @thisisysr Waiting for the movie #NKP now 😍😍😍 — Thala | Ajith ᴺᴷᴾ (@vijayshankar25) June 27, 2019

Ohh my gosh it's damn mesmerizing😮🙏🎧 Going to be a repeat mode stuff DHEE ur voice 🙏🔥 #VaanilIrul — Savage born ♣ (@Savageborn1) June 27, 2019

Hearty thanks to #AjithKumar Sir , Director #HVinoth Sir , Producer #BoneyKapoor Sir , #SureshChandra Appa And the entire team of #Nerkondapaarvai for the opportunity to work for the lyrical video's☺️🤗❤️🙏 Here Is The #VaanilIrulFirstSingle… https://t.co/QzcL9d0OEB — N S Jegadeesan (@nsjegadeesan) June 27, 2019

