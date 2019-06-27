Nerkonda Paarvai Song Vaanil Irul: The first single from superstar Thala Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai is finally out! The melodious song Vaanil Irul has been crooned by Dhee, penned by Uma Devi and bankrolled under the banner Zee Music. The beautiful melody, however, is a lyrical video but shows some important stills from the film.
The movie Nerkonda Paarvai is the remake of Bollywood hit movie Pink starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Helmed by H Vinoth produced by Boney Kapoor under the Zee Studios banner is a must watch and will surely keep you hooked till the very last minute!
Thala Ajith is one of the greatest superstars of the Tollywood industry who works predominantly in the south industry and started his career in 1990 with En Veedu En Kanavar. Ajith Kumar also known as Thala Ajith loves to experiment with scripts and accepts challenges with a big smile. The movie Nerkonda Paarvai has already started grabbing the headlines and the expectations out of this movie are quite high.
Check out the song Vaanil Irul here:
As per reports, the movie Nerkonda Paarvai will release in China, and if it does this movie will mark as Thala Ajith’s first film to release there. Apart from starring Ajith, the movie will also see Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Andrea Tariang.
Watch the trailer of the movie Nerkonda Paarvai here: The trailer has already crossed 12 million views.
Lets see what do the fans think about this single here: