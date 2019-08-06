Nerkonda Paarvai: From Bollywood critics such as Review Ram, Ramesh Bala, Rajasekar, to S Abhishek take a look at top 5 reviews for Ner Konda Paarvai from the world premiere. The movie is set to release this Friday onAugust 8, 2019.

Nerkonda Paarvai: After the World premiere today in Singapore, Thala Ajith’s Nerkonda Parvaai has opened up to great reviews from film critics and enthusiasts. The movie is being touted to be one of the biggest entertainers of this year with solid performances from superstar Ajith Kumar, Vidya Balan, Tamil star Shraddha Srinath and other artistes in the H Vinoth, Boney Kapoor directorial venture.

Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of the Hindi blockbuster film The Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The movie which will release on August 8, 2019, has already created much buzz among the audience and the tickets have already been sold out in most part of southern India.

About a day back, the makers of Thala Ajith starrer Nerkonda Parvaai held a special screening for celebrities. Among which Arjun Kapoor and many south stars were present at the event. The movie Nerkonda Paarvai marks as the Tamil debut of producer Boney Kapoor. Well, without any further delay lets take a look at what the film critics feel about the multi starrer movie Nerkonda Paarvai.

1. Ramesh Bala

Ramesh Bala, Bollywood tracker, and analyst gave NerKonda Paarvai 4.5 stars out of 5 stars. He said that the movie is the most socially relevant Tamil movie ever made. #Thala #Ajith is a mass outside the court in 1st half. #ThalaAjith dialogues is hard-hitting. He sends out a powerful message to men and society.

#NerKondaPaarvai [4.5/5] : The Most Socially Relevant Tamil Movie Ever Made.. #Thala #Ajith Mass outside the court in the 1st Half.. Verithanam in the court in the 2nd half.. #ThalaAjith dialogues are hard hitting.. He sends out powerful message to men and society.. 👏👏 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 6, 2019

2. Rajasekar

Nerkonda Paarvai first half is a mass entertainer and has all the right doses of mass and class right proportions. Pre interval episode is set to be a treat for all Thala Ajith fans.

#NerKondaPaarvai first half- the Tamil dialogues sound like a dubbed film (wish the writing department concentrate a bit there). Otherwise, good going do far 👌 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) August 6, 2019

#NerKondaPaarvai – ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Thala Ajith completely owns the film , easily his career best work. The actor's baritone voice and majestic screen presence are just wow in the courtroom scenes. Hats off for accepting this film and performed it with great elan, kudos 🙏🙏🙏 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) August 6, 2019

3. S Abhishek

Thala Ajith is one of the emos brilliant actors as he shed his ego and palsy by the story. Letting go of all the characters done before, Thala Ajith decided to go by the script- That’s brilliance in short.

4. Review Ram

Thala Ajith’s screen space is minimal till now but he subtly manages to take all the limelight. Except for action sequences, the stage is set and arguments are set to begin.

#NerkondaPaarvai (Tamil) – 3/ 5. A fruitful remake. Good and strong content extracted well and delivered in a rightful way. Gutsy #ThalaAjith to take up this role and doing it to perfection, with just a couple of tiny commercial factors.#NerKondaPaarvaiPremierShow ✌👍 — Review Ram (@MovieReviewRam) August 6, 2019

