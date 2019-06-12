The much-awaited trailer of Nerkonda Paarvai starring Tamil superstar Ajith has finally been released by the makers of the film. The thriller-drama, which is the official adaptation of Bollywood movie Pink, also stars Shraddha Srinath, Vidya Balan, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in key roles and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

The powerful trailer shows how Ajith delivers an impactful courtroom drama and the intriguing dialogues of the film, the amazing background score and the screenplay makes this one a must watch. Nerkonda Paarvai is one of the most awaited movies of this year and is slated to hit the big screen on August 10, 2019.

Nerkonda Paarvai has been helmed by H. Vinoth and has been bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. The film also stars Bollywood actress Vidya Balan in a vital role and the captivating trailer is being loved by fans.

The trailer of Nerkonda Paarvai starring Tamil megastar Ajith Kumar has created a lot of buzz on social media and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to get released. Nerkonda Paarvai also stars Rangaraj Pandey and Adhik Ravichandran in important roles and the music of the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Nerkonda Paarvai is a Tamil remake of Bollywood movie Pink which legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The film was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and gained a lot of critical acclaims and was a box office hit as well. Fans are hoping that Nerkonda Paarvai will do justice to the storyline and Ajith Kumar’s powerful performance in the trailer has been much-appreciated by fans.

