Nerkonda Paarvai trailer released: The much-anticipated movie of the South actor Thala Ajith Nerkonda Paarvai's trailer is finally out and it is no less than a perfect visual treat for every fan. Before the trailer release, fans were keeping up the excitement level by sharing posters and videos. Now after the trailer, Thala Ajith's fans are pouring out their compliments for the movie. The social media is flooded with the netizens' reactions.

Nerkonda Paarvai trailer released: South actor Thala Ajith’s much-anticipated movie Nerkonda Paarvai’s trailer has been released at 6 pm. The trailer created a lot of frenzy among the fans. Much before the release of the trailer, Thala Ajith’s fans flooded the Twitter revealing their excitement for the trailer. All across the Twitter, fans poured out their anticipations regarding ther trailer. The trailer which has been released is no less than a power-packed entertaining one. Thala Ajith’s acting, as usual, is a perfect visual treat to all his fans. After the trailer release, the netizens had swamped the social media with their reaction. On Youtube itself, within 8 minutes, the video has received 4,61,118 views and fans are continued to give

Everyone is pouring out their compliments for the actor’s performance and are giving congratulatory wishes for the actor. The fans had been sharing the posters of the movie along with the post mentioning ‘Get ready for the trailer. Ever since the makers have announced that Ajith would be stepping into Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes for the remake, fans have gone berserk over the same.

The film Nerkonda Paarvai is a remake of 2016 Pink starred by Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang. Nerkonda Paarvai is slated to hit the silver screens on August 10.

Check out the trailer and social media reactions:

#NerKondaPaarvaiTrailer looks intense, striking. #Ajith sir looks brilliant. Wishing the entire team for a grand success 🙏♥️ https://t.co/efVekHj6oP — Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi_) June 12, 2019

#NerKondaPaarvaiTrailer – Have watched pink. Content is the king. Ajith sir fits perfectly !! https://t.co/40RO2XIh9M — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) June 12, 2019

Review : Rest in Peace PINK 😕🙏 #NerKondaPaarvaiTrailer — × Kettavan Memes × (@kettavan_Memes) June 12, 2019

100% Technically & Performance Wise Worthu #NerKondaPaarvaiTrailer — Rajesh R ᴺᴷᴾ (@iamrajesh_sct) June 12, 2019

Yov, VINOTH u Dialogues Tharam ya… #NerKondaPaarvaiTrailer — Rajesh R ᴺᴷᴾ (@iamrajesh_sct) June 12, 2019

Trailer Starts With the Blessings Of SRIDEVI Mam.. Link 👉 https://t.co/L7MKpwkTRK#NerKondaPaarvaiTrailer — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB 👑 (@ThalaFCTeam) June 12, 2019

The movie also features Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang. The film is a remake of 2016’s Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang. Nerkonda Paarvai is all set to hit the silver screen on August 10. For the first time, the filmmaker Boney Kapoor has donned a hat of the producer.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App