Nerkonda Paarvai trailer released: South actor Thala Ajith’s much-anticipated movie Nerkonda Paarvai’s trailer has been released at 6 pm. The trailer created a lot of frenzy among the fans. Much before the release of the trailer, Thala Ajith’s fans flooded the Twitter revealing their excitement for the trailer. All across the Twitter, fans poured out their anticipations regarding ther trailer. The trailer which has been released is no less than a power-packed entertaining one. Thala Ajith’s acting, as usual, is a perfect visual treat to all his fans. After the trailer release, the netizens had swamped the social media with their reaction. On Youtube itself, within 8 minutes, the video has received 4,61,118 views and fans are continued to give
Everyone is pouring out their compliments for the actor’s performance and are giving congratulatory wishes for the actor. The fans had been sharing the posters of the movie along with the post mentioning ‘Get ready for the trailer. Ever since the makers have announced that Ajith would be stepping into Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes for the remake, fans have gone berserk over the same.
The film Nerkonda Paarvai is a remake of 2016 Pink starred by Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang. Nerkonda Paarvai is slated to hit the silver screens on August 10.
Check out the trailer and social media reactions:
The movie also features Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang. For the first time, the filmmaker Boney Kapoor has donned a hat of the producer.