Nerkonda Paarvai trailer: The trailer for upcoming Tamil thriller Nerkonde Paarvai will be released at 6 PM today. The poster for the film has already been released and the film is set to hit cinemas on August 10, 2019.

Nerkonda Paarvai trailer: The upcoming Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai is all set to wow fans with Tamil superstar Thala Ajith Kumar taking the leading role. The trailer for the film will be released at 6 PM today. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the film’s release ever since it was announced by Boney Kapoor.

The poster for the film, released earlier, showcases a stern and intense Ajith, no doubt alluding to the gravity of the film. The flick is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 10, 2019. The Tamil thriller is a remake of the 2016 film Pink which starred Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan as a stern lawyer.

Pink managed to garner a lot of critical acclaims owing to the brilliant performance of Amitabh Bachchan. It is therefore pretty safe to say that Mr. Ajith has big shoes to fill. Even so, fans remain unperturbed due to the Tamil star’s stellar track record. The trailer offering a first glance into the film will be released at 6 PM today, June 12.

This film will be producer Boney Kapoor’s very first venture into Tamil cinema and will be co-produced by Zee Studios. With seasoned director H Vinoth in the driver’s seat, expectations for the film are exceedingly high. The film will also feature familiar names like Vidya Balan, who will be playing Ajith’s wife, Shraddha Srinath and Andrea Tariang. The music score and soundtrack for the film will be handled by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

With a budget of Rs. 40 crore, a stellar cast and eagerly awaiting fans, Nerkonde Paaravai is all set to be a box office hit. Whether the film manages to exceed expectations or be a letdown remains to be seen.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App