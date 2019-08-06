Nerkonda Paarvai World Premiere: After conducting a preview show of Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai in Chennai, now the makers are in Singapore for their world premiere. Photos and videos from the event are still awaited! Stay tuned.

Nerkonda Paarvai World Premiere: After the massive success of Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu starrer The Pink, director Boney Kapoor fulfills his dead wife wish of making The Pink remake- Nerkonda Paarvai with Tollywood superstar Thala Ajith. As the movie is slated to release day after tomorrow on August 8, 2019, the makers have organized a world premiere in Singapore today on August 6. The first show of Nerkonda Paarvai will be held today in Singapore at the Golden village cinemas at 9 am.

Focusing on the very relevant issue of women’s consent and how insensitively the criminal system treats victims, The Pink remake Nerkonda Paarvai follows the original storyline with cultural adaptions made for a south audience. Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars Thala Ajith who will play the role of a lawyer which was played by Amitabh Bachchan in Pink, whereas Shraddha Srinath will essay the role of Taapsee Pannu.

The film marks as Boney Kapoor’s Tamil production debut and will see a cameo appearance by Kalki Koechlin and Vidya Balan. She will play the role of Thala Ajith’s wife and make her Tamil debut as well. Taking to their official twitter handle, Vidya Balan, and Shraddha Srinath invited their fans to join them in the Nerkonda Paarvai world premiere on August 6 at Singapore. The video started with Vanakkam Singapore. Take a look at the video threat on twitter here:

Join the World Premier of #NerKondaPaarvai with Actress @ShraddhaSrinath, 6th Aug at Singapore For Tickets

Golden Village Cinemas: https://t.co/mC8mrdlj2R @ 11:30 AM

Cathay Cineplexes: https://t.co/cOX5N5c1El @ 7:00 PM

Carnival Cinemas https://t.co/XVYSyFzTw4 @ 7:30 PM pic.twitter.com/KW5IuY1Rgs — Nerkonda Paarvai (@nerkondapaarvai) August 5, 2019

The hashtag #NerkondaPaarvaiWorldPremiere has already started trending on Twitter, with more than 4k tweets, Fans are eagerly waiting for more photos and information from the Singapore premiere. As pictures and videos from the world premiere are getting leaked, fans are uploading screenshots of their tickets on twitter. The reservation for Nerkonda Paarvai has begun!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App