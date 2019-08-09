Producer Boney Kapoor recently announced the remake of Bollywood movies titled Badhaai Ho and Article 15 in Tamil. His latest film, Nerkonda Paarvai which is a remake of Hindi social thriller Pink performed well at the box office and is getting all the love from fans.

After the success of Nerkonda Paarvai, Boney Kapoor has announced the remake of Badhaai Ho and Article 15 in Tamil. Nerkonda Paarvai is the remake of Bollywood social thriller Pink. The Tamil remake was released a few days back at the silver screens and has got positive reviews from fabs so far. The box office collection of the movie is also decent and is expected to earn more in the coming weekend.

Talking about the film, Nerkonda Paarvai is a legal thriller starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. In the film, Ajith is playing the role of a lawyer which was played by Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi film Pink. The remake also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang and others in key roles. This was the first time Boney Kapoor produced a Tamil film. Now he has decided to produce two Hindi films titled Badhaai Ho and Article 15. Both the movies featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role and performed pretty well at the box office.

Apart from Ayushmann, Badhaai Ho featured Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri in the lead. It was directed by Amit Sharma and collected good business at the ticket window. On the other hand, Article 15 is a crime drama based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution. The movie was critically acclaimed and got a thumbs up from fans.

Following the success of #Pink Tamil remake, Producer @BoneyKapoor is planning to remake two more Hindi movies #BadhaaiHo and #Article15 in Tamil/South.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 9, 2019

Meanwhile, no official statement has been made by Boney Kapoor regarding the remake of Article 15 and Badhaai Ho. It will be interesting to see the movies in Tamil or Telugu.

