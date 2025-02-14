Netflix Addresses Controversy Surrounding Karla Sofía Gascón Amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ Scandal

Netflix executives have broken their silence regarding the backlash surrounding Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón, following the resurfacing of her controversial social media posts.

Netflix executives have broken their silence regarding the backlash surrounding Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón, following the resurfacing of her controversial social media posts. Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, shared her thoughts on the situation during an episode of The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, calling the scandal “a distraction” from the film’s success.

“It’s unfortunate for the 100 talented people who poured their hearts into this amazing movie,” Bajaria said. “With all the awards buzz it’s received, it’s a shame that the conversation has shifted in this direction.”

The controversy erupted after Gascón’s now-deleted social media posts targeting Muslims, Black communities, and the Academy Awards’ diversity efforts resurfaced. The offensive tweets date as recently as 2021, drawing widespread criticism and overshadowing Emilia Pérez’s achievements.

Despite the uproar, Bajaria stood by Netflix’s decision to acquire the film. “If you ask me today, knowing everything, we’d still buy the movie,” she said, emphasizing its bold creativity and cultural resonance.

When asked if Netflix would change its approach to vetting talent’s social media histories, Bajaria admitted that this practice is not common in the industry but noted that “a lot of people are reconsidering it” in light of recent events.

Karla Sofía Gascón: A History-Making Career

Karla Sofía Gascón, born in Madrid, transitioned in 2018 and became the first openly trans actress to be nominated for an Oscar. Initially celebrated as a pioneer for diversity in film, Gascón was a prominent voice for representation during this year’s Oscar campaign.

In a 2024 interview, Gascón expressed her desire to simply live authentically. “I just want to live my life without being bothered — everyone deserves to be themselves,” she told USA Today.

However, Gascón’s social media history has overshadowed her achievements. Although she has apologized multiple times for her past comments, her co-stars, the film’s director Jacques Audiard, and Netflix have distanced themselves from her.

Emilia Pérez‘s Oscar Journey in Jeopardy

Emilia Pérez was Netflix’s brightest hope for an Oscar win this year, earning multiple nominations, including Best Picture. The film, directed by Jacques Audiard, is a musical that follows Gascón’s character, a Mexican drug kingpin who undergoes gender-affirming surgery and starts a new life as a social worker.

The film co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz, who collectively won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival. Saldaña has also emerged as a frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards, following her Golden Globe win.

However, the controversy surrounding Gascón has cast a shadow over the film’s Oscar campaign.

In a recent interview on Awards Circuit, Saldaña spoke candidly about the situation. “Never in a million years did I believe we’d be here,” she said. “It’s just… sad. That’s the word that keeps coming to me.”

During a Q&A in London, Saldaña told the audience she was “still processing” everything and struggling to find the right words to express her feelings. “It’s been tough,” she admitted.

The Fallout and What’s Next

As Netflix continues to push Emilia Pérez for awards recognition, the scandal serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of accountability in the digital age. While the streaming giant has not ruled out changes to its talent vetting practices, the incident has sparked an industry-wide conversation about how to address such controversies in the future.

