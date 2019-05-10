Supreme Court on Friday, May 10 has asked the centre to consider if streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Alt Balaji, Hotstar and many more can be regulated. An NGO named Justice For Rights Foundation has filed a petition against unlicensed and unregulated content on streaming platforms without any guidelines.

After complaints of unregulated content, the Supreme Court on Friday, May 10, issued a notice to the centre asking if streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and many more can be regulated. The notice has come in response to a petition filed by an NGO called Justice For Rights Foundation. In its petition heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, the contending party has argued that unlicensed and unregulated content is streamed on these platforms without any guidelines to govern the practices.

It is not the first time that demands to regulate content on online streaming platforms has been raised. Earlier, a similar petition had been filed by Padmanabh Shankar in the Karnataka High Court seeking supervision on online content. The petitioner had contended that the content shown on these platforms are vulgar and unregulated and should be brought within a legislative framework.

In the recent past, content by Indian artists and filmmakers on streaming platforms have grown exponentially. Some of the shows that have raised eyebrows for their controversial nature have been Netflix’s Sacred Games, Amazon Prime’s Made In Heaven, Alt Balaji’s Gandi Baat and many more.

Have a look at some of the scenes that grabbed headlines:

Reacting to lack of censorship on digital platforms, Bollywood actor Salman Khan had recently said in an interaction with a news portal that there is no censorship in the digital space. One can show anything and everything. A body needs to be appointed to take a call. He added that young kids are also exposed to such content because everyone has a phone now and he has a problem with that.

