Netflix Announces ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ OTT Release, Fans Question Urvashi Rautela’s Absence From Poster

While fans eagerly await its OTT release, a surprising detail has caught their attention Urvashi Rautela is missing from Netflix’s official promotional poster.

Telugu action film Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Bobby Deol, is set for its OTT debut on Netflix on February 21, 2025. The announcement has sparked curiosity not only about the film’s digital release but also about Urvashi Rautela’s conspicuous absence from the promotional poster shared by Netflix.

The film, which had a strong box office opening with ₹30.2 crore on its first day and a total collection of ₹107.43 crore, saw its earnings dwindle after the initial weeks. While it performed well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, other regions, including Kerala, showed little to no traction. Despite a reported budget of ₹100 crore, the movie’s profitability remains uncertain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Urvashi Rautela, who plays Sub-Inspector Janaki in the film, gained attention for her dance performance in the song Dabidi Dibidi alongside Balakrishna. The song went viral across multiple languages, with the Hindi version amassing 2.1 million views, the Telugu lyrical video 30 million views, and the full video song 5.3 million views on YouTube.

However, her absence from Netflix’s official promotional material has left fans perplexed. A social media user jokingly remarked, “India’s first woman to be removed from the poster of a 105+ cr film.” While neither Netflix nor the makers have commented on the omission, it has fueled speculation online.

The film’s OTT release comes just days ahead of Urvashi Rautela’s birthday on February 25, adding to the buzz surrounding its digital debut. With its arrival on Netflix, Daaku Maharaaj now has another chance to capture a wider audience beyond its theatrical run.

