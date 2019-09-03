The upcoming spy thriller titled Bard Of Blood featuring Emran Hashmi is all set to release on September 27. The Netflix web show will feature Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala as an intelligence officer who's ready to go on a secret mission in Balochistan.

Netflix series Bard Of Blood is an upcoming web show based on a novel written by Bilal Siddiqui. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the spy show stars Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. In the show, Emran will be seen playing the role of Kabir Anand. Recently, the makers of the show unveiled a new character Isha Khanna which will be played by Sobhita Dhulipala. She will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer who’s ready to go on a secret mission in Balochistan.

Bard Of Blood is produced by Shah Rukh Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Amyra Dastur are also featured in the show. The show will be eight-episode long and the plot of the story revolves around an ex-RAW agent. The audience can watch the series online on September 27, 2019. Makers of the show released the trailer on August 22 and it has garnered a positive response from fans.

Sobhita made her debut from Anurag Kashyap’s thriller film Raman Raghav 2.0 which was released in 2016. Later she was seen in Chef in 2017 and in Telugu spy film Goodachari in 2018 followed by Amazon Prime web series Made In Heaven. The show gained decent success and was critically acclaimed. The former Miss India and Miss Earth will be seen as a tough intelligence officer. The role was very challenging for her. Isha Khanna agrees to go on the mission with RAW agent Kabir Anand to Baluchistan where four Indian spies are captured. In a recent interview, Shobita said its a very human story and it has political undertones. The actor also revealed that a historical angle is attached to it and she found the script very interesting.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala made headlines after her show web series Made In Heaven. The actor looks stunning in the show showcasing her brilliant acting skills. Post Bard Of Blood. she will be seen in Hindi film The Body and Moothan. It will be interesting to see how the show performs. Will it be able to beat Sacred Games and Mirzapur success?

