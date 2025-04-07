Home
Netflix Binge-Watcher’s Nightmare: A Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Watching New Shows In The UK!

If you plan to watch any live-streamed content on Netflix, such as Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, be sure your TV licence is up-to-date.

Netflix users in the UK may now face hefty fines for watching live content without a valid TV licence. Previously, UK subscribers could stream content without worrying about TV licence requirements, but new rules are changing that—particularly for live broadcasts. Shows like Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, Netflix’s first-ever live late-night talk show, will require a TV licence for UK viewers.

Live Streaming Requires TV Licence On Netflix

While on-demand content such as Love Is Blind or true crime documentaries does not require a licence, live-streamed events do. This includes Netflix’s newest live broadcast, Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. Set to premiere on Thursday at 10 PM ET (2 AM in the UK), viewers will need a valid TV licence to legally tune in. Failing to have one could lead to a fine of up to 1,000 pounds (approximately Rs 1 lakh).

Netflix Expands Live Content

This new live broadcast is part of Netflix’s growing list of live programming. Recent live events, like the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match and WWE programming, have also required a TV licence. The shift comes as Netflix invests more in live sports and entertainment content following recent rights acquisitions.

Unlike on-demand shows, which do not require a TV licence, live-streamed events such as John Mulaney’s show fall under different regulations in the UK. A spokesperson from TV Licensing confirmed that a valid TV licence is necessary to watch or record any live TV broadcasts, including streaming services and live events on platforms like YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Freely.

What Does a TV Licence Cover?

A TV licence is required to watch or record live TV programs on any channel, including BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, and paid services like Sky and Virgin Media. Starting April 1, 2025, the fee for a TV licence will increase to 174.50 pounds annually, up from 169.50 pounds. The annual cost for a TV licence is 169.50 pounds (approximately Rs 17,000) and can be paid in monthly installments at 14.12 pounds (approximately Rs 1,400).

Be Aware of TV Licence Requirements

If you plan to watch any live-streamed content, such as Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, be sure your TV licence is up-to-date. TV Licensing encourages viewers to check their coverage to avoid fines. For more information, visit the TV Licensing website or reach out to customer service for assistance.

