If you have been thinking that it was 2018 that was full of some bizarre Internet trends then 2019 might shock you with what it has hidden in the box for you. Well, there is no doubt regarding the fact that the challenge has set new high to the danger level and has already created much chaos in some parts of the country. Dubbed as the Bird Box Challenge, the challenge is inspired from recent the Netflix original movie, Bird Box where people blindfold themselves and try to perform several tasks. Till now, several videos have surfaced on social media portraying the gravity of destruction, the challenge can land the person in.

On Tuesday, Netflix was forced to post an advisory tweet after a series of videos started during the rounds on social media. In the tweet that has been liked over 200,000 times, the video streaming app urged its viewers not to hurt themselves with the Bird Box Challenge. While ending the tweet, the Netflix US wrote that it wishes nobody ends up in the hospital due to memes.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

Several people have been live recording the videos of them performing the Bird Box Challenge. Meanwhile, Bird Box has become the biggest Netflix hit ever, with over 45 million accounts streaming it in its first week of release.

Here’s take a look at some of the videos featuring the challenge:

This is it for the #birdbox challenge😂😂😂😂😂

How "Beyoncé" giggled sent me😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hmpWrHgUdy — Nakayenga. (@ontheQueenlevel) December 27, 2018

Attempt #2 #holidaymile challenge meets Bird Box! Now you see why I'm always GETTING HURT!! LOLOLOLOL. Life…gotta love it… gotta LIVE it! #MyPoorKids 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8ng8cUI6us — Errica Rivera (@erricarivera1) December 31, 2018

