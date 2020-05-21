One of the brighter sides of a nationwide lockdown in India due to coronavirus outbreak, has been the release of best of best films and content on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and many more. As the streaming platforms find themselves in a race to deliver world class and gripping content, audiences are making the most out of it. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has now rolled up his sleeves to join this maze and how. On Thursday, Netflix has released the trailer of his upcoming film Choked starring Saiyaami Kher, Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande and it isn’t something you would want to miss.

The 2 minute and 22 second trailer will keep you on the edge of your seat, chuckle and intrigued as the characters find themselves in a complicated yet hilarious situation. Choked is essentially the story of a bank cashier who comes across packets of Rs 500-1000 bundled up notes, all thanks to her neighbour’s goof up.

After the verification of the notes, she goes on spending all of that money until Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces demonetisation one day and that’s when things begin to go for a toss. What will happen if her acquaintance get to know the truth? How will she get rid of the black money? To find all of these answers, we would have to wait till June 5.

Before the release of Choked, one will be able watch Anurag Kashyap flaunt his acting skills in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Ghoomketu, which is slated to release on Zee 5 tomorrow.

