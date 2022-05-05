Following comedian Dave Chappelle's on-stage attack at Netflix Is A Joke festival in Los Angeles, the streaming giant published a statement strongly denouncing the attack.

Following comedian Dave Chappelle’s on-stage attack at Netflix Is A Joke festival in Los Angeles, the streaming giant published a statement strongly denouncing the attack.

Netflix’s spokesman stated, “We care profoundly about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the freedom of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence.”

The confrontation between Chappelle and the man occurred near the close of Chappelle’s nighttime performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

During Chappelle’s comedy routine, video footage emerged of the man storming onto the stage and tackling the artist to the ground.

In the aftermath of the incident, a spokeswoman for Chappelle’s production firm also issued a statement.

According to Chappelle’s production firm statement, “Dave Chappelle sold out the Hollywood Bowl for four nights of comedy and music, setting a new record for a comic. During the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, Chappelle drew 70k fans from all walks of life, tying him with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, and he refuses to let last night’s incident overshadow the magic of this historic moment “

It’s been said controversies follow Chappelle. Last October, his Netflix special ‘The Closer,’ slated for 2021, sparked employee walkouts and protests as he allegedly targeted the LGBTQ+ community.