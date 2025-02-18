Netflix confirms Squid Game Season 3’s release on June 27, 2025. The first-look teaser hints at intense confrontations, revenge, and shocking twists in the final chapter.

Netflix has finally confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated Squid Game Season 3, set to premiere on June 27, 2025. To build excitement among fans, the streaming giant recently dropped the first-look images, giving a chilling glimpse into the upcoming season of the survival thriller.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Final Chapter of the Global Sensation

The high-stakes dystopian drama, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, is returning for its final chapter, promising even more suspense, mind-bending twists, and emotional turmoil. The latest images suggest that Lee Jung-jae’s character, Gi-hun, will continue his relentless fight against the sinister forces behind the deadly games.

Netflix’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle shared the update, stating:

“Prepare for the final game. Here’s your first look at Squid Game Season 3, premiering June 27.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The announcement follows months of anticipation after the cliffhanger ending of Squid Game Season 2, which premiered on December 26, 2024.

Gi-hun’s Quest for Revenge Continues

Season 3 will pick up from where the previous season left off, as Gi-hun fights to dismantle the mysterious organization behind the deadly tournament. His rebellion, however, is met with strong opposition from the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who secretly sabotages his efforts.

The tragic death of Gi-hun’s best friend, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan), adds emotional weight to his mission, fueling his quest for vengeance. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has teased that the final season will explore complex moral dilemmas and shocking betrayals, keeping audiences on edge.

Returning Cast and What to Expect

Alongside Lee Jung-jae, fan-favorite actors Park Hae-soo and Wi Ha-joon will also return in prominent roles. The series, inspired by Hwang’s own financial struggles, has been a global sensation since its 2021 debut, with its gripping storyline and social commentary resonating with audiences worldwide.

The first-look images reveal eerie visuals, including a masked guard in a pink jumpsuit dragging a lifeless player toward a coffin adorned with a pink ribbon—a haunting reminder of the show’s dark themes.

Hwang Dong-hyuk hinted at an explosive finale, stating:

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story.”

Tragic Loss in the ‘Squid Game’ Family

While excitement builds for Season 3, the Squid Game team recently mourned the loss of veteran actress Lee Joo Sil, who passed away at the age of 80.

Lee Joo Sil played Park Mal Soon, the mother of Hwang Jun Ho (Wi Ha-joon) and stepmother of Hwang In Ho (Lee Byung-hun), in Season 2. She had been battling stage 3 breast cancer for over a decade and had openly spoken about her health struggles last year. Her performance left a lasting impact on the audience, making her passing a significant loss to the industry.

The Countdown Begins

With Squid Game Season 3 marking the final installment of the blockbuster franchise, fans worldwide are eagerly counting down the days. Netflix’s first-look teaser has only intensified curiosity, hinting at dramatic confrontations, power struggles, and unexpected twists.

As the highly anticipated finale approaches, one question remains—who will survive the final game?

ALSO READ: WATCH: Farah Khan Makes A Hilarious ‘Udit Ji’ Reference To Sania Mirza’s Son, Here’s What Happened