Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login Error

Some Netflix subscribers also reported unusual behavior in their user profiles. On Reddit, multiple users complained about being redirected to the wrong profiles or seeing inaccurate watch lists.

Streaming giant Netflix faced a major technical glitch on Thursday, disrupting access for millions of users across the globe. Viewers were unable to log in or stream their favorite content, as many encountered error codes while trying to use the platform.

Users Report Service Failures and Profile Errors

The outage began around 2 PM ET, according to outage tracker Downdetector, and affected major U.S. cities including New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles, where Netflix’s headquarters is located.

Frustrated users took to online forums and social media to share their experiences. One user shared on Downdetector’s message board, “I called Netflix today, and they confirmed there’s a new issue. They’re currently working to fix it.”

Another user in Washington state said, “I was suddenly signed out on my PS5, which never happens. Every time I try to log back in, it fails to connect and shows the same error repeatedly.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On its website, Netflix acknowledged the disruption by informing users that chat support wait times were longer than usual due to the technical issues.

Netflix down and I’m trying to watch YOU pic.twitter.com/7i5KmRy09F — // Kait // (@EnigmaPerfect1) April 24, 2025

I wanted to continue watching the last season of You and my Netflix is DOWN pic.twitter.com/qFRVPOUW1n — Emy Li (@Writernelle) April 24, 2025

Of course Netflix is down when I want to watch the new season of You — I Z Z I E (@izziebxo) April 24, 2025

Profiles Displaying Incorrect Information

Some Netflix subscribers also reported unusual behavior in their user profiles. On Reddit, multiple users complained about being redirected to the wrong profiles or seeing inaccurate watch lists.

“I selected profile 2, but Netflix showed me profile 1’s watch history,” one user noted. Another added, “When I refreshed the app, it displayed an error and wouldn’t play anything.”

The recurring error code tvq-st-149 became a common complaint among affected users.

As of 2025, Netflix serves over 300 million subscribers worldwide, with more than 81 million users based in the United States. Thursday’s outage marked one of the most significant interruptions for the platform in recent months.