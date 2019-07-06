Bard of Blood motion poster: Netflix has just dropped first look of Emraan Hashmi in Shah Rukh Khan's spy series, Bard of Blood. The series will mark Hashmi's debut to the digital platform. Here's check out the first look of the actor.

Bard of Blood motion poster: Emraan Hashmi’s look from his forthcoming Netflix original series, Bard of Blood, has been finally unveiled by the makers of the show. The series will mark Hashmi’s debut to the digital world. Bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Bard of Blood is based on Bilal Siddiqui’s book by the same name. Emraan will be playing an expelled spy in the 8-episodes-long series. The story unfolds as Kabir Ananad, an expelled spy who is now leading his life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani, being recalled by the forces to save his country and long-lost love.

A few hours ago, the makers of the series and Emraan himself shared the motion poster of the series on several social media platforms. In the motion poster, Emraan can be seen wearing a bullet-proof vest and is hidden behind a thick layer of smoke. The series is scheduled to hit the digital platform on September 27, 2019.

The series will also feature Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala, T4 More Shot Please! actor Kirti Kulhari, and Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Singh in the key roles. Amyra Dastur, Shashank Arora, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhail Nayyar, Danish Hussain, Amit Bimrot, Akshat R Chopra, and Ajay Mahendru will also feature in the series.

Earlier in a statement released by the makers of the series, it was claimed that the series will involve intricate, highly stylised action sequences, never before seen in India. The series will capture the journey of Kabir Singh as his fight against time.

