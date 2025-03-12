Home
Netflix Film Crew Member Settles Lawsuit Over Near-Fatal Fall

A crew member working on the Netflix film Me Time has reached a settlement in a lawsuit over a life-threatening accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury. Michael Oronoz, who worked as a grip on the film, fell 33 feet from a catwalk while working at Sunset Gower Studios in September 2021.

The accident left Oronoz in a coma for three weeks. His injuries were so severe that he had to relearn how to walk and talk during his lengthy recovery process.

Lawsuit Filed Against Studio Owner

In 2023, Oronoz filed a lawsuit against Hudson Pacific Properties, the owner of the studio where the accident took place. He alleged that the company failed to properly maintain the facility, which was originally built in 1957. The lawsuit claimed that safety hazards contributed to his devastating fall.

On Monday, the case was officially dismissed. However, attorneys from both sides did not provide details on the terms of the settlement. Netflix, which was not involved in the lawsuit, declined to comment on the case.

Similar Incident at Another Studio Sparks Safety Concerns

Oronoz’s accident was not an isolated event. In February 2024, another crew member, J.C. “Spike” Osorio, tragically fell 41 feet to his death at Radford Studio Center. Following an investigation, Cal/OSHA determined that the accident was caused by rotten wood in the catwalk. As a result, Radford and Disney were issued citations, and multiple studio facilities began retrofitting their catwalks to prevent similar accidents.

Concerns Over Safety in Film Studios

Oronoz’s wife, Selina, has been vocal about the need for better safety regulations on movie sets. She expressed frustration over outdated equipment and hazardous working conditions.

“We want things to be fixed. The buildings are old,” she told Variety last fall. “They know this equipment is old, and after all these years they haven’t done anything about it.”

At the time of his accident, Oronoz was attempting to fix a jammed motorized hoist. He leaned on a gate for support, but it unexpectedly swung outward over the open space, causing him to fall. His attorney, Alexander Eisner, pointed out that under current safety standards, the gate should have been designed to slide or swing inward. However, there was no regulation requiring older buildings to be updated to meet those standards.

A photograph taken just three months before the accident revealed that the gate had been tied shut with a rope, suggesting that its latch was not working properly.

“It’s difficult to defend how you could let this persist,” Eisner said in an interview with Variety last year.

Extensive Recovery and Medical Costs

Oronoz underwent 11 surgeries and lost 10 years of his memory due to the injury. His medical bills totaled $5 million, which were covered by workers’ compensation insurance. However, his attorney estimated that the cost of lost wages and future medical expenses could reach as high as $14 million.

Despite the challenges, Oronoz was able to return to work in a limited capacity last year, though he could only manage a couple of workdays per week. He and his wife are raising five children together.

Looking back on his recovery, Oronoz remains grateful to be alive. “God is good for sure,” he said last year. “If it wasn’t for him, I’d be dead.”

