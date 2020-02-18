Netflix Guilty trailer out: After Lust Stories, Kiara Advani is gearing up for her web film Guilty. The trailer of the film has just released and is garnering praises on social media. Watch Guilty trailer here–

Netflix Guilty trailer out: After having limited screen space in films like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, Kiara Advani is all set to give a big surprise to her fans by appearing in another Netflix original titled Guilty. With suspense, drama, conflicts, and mystery, the first preview of Guilty has just released and seems confusing due to its screenplay. The first question that immediately comes to your mind after watching the trailer is Who is Guilty?

In the trailer, Kiara Advani is seen in a never-seen-before look of a college student, who is also a musician. The story revolves around a gang that consists of VJ, Tanu, and Nanki and later when problems start ruining their friendship when Tanu accuses VJ of raping her.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in films like Indoo Ki Jawani, Laxxmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah.

Talking about the social media reaction, fans are praising Kiara Advani for her out of the box performance and proving that she is the powerhouse of talent. While many are calling it a brave move by Kiara Advani, many are disliking the story of the trailer.

Take a look at the social media reaction of Guilty trailer–

#Guilty trailer is out looks promising

Hope this tym @NetflixIndia will does not break the trust https://t.co/zwh3ISInNs — Sanjog Vasarla (@SanjogVasarla) February 18, 2020

you are so beautiful..i love you so much..you are like an angel..god ne apko bohot time le kar banaya hai..😍😍..also i love your new look in #Guilty @NetflixIndia.. — Anjan Paul (@Anjanpaul25) February 18, 2020

